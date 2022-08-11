Fleur East confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up

Singer Fleur East has been confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The performer, TV and radio presenter first rose to fame on The X Factor.

She went on to release two albums and has appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

Fleur East

Currently, Fleur hosts the Hits Radio Breakfast show where today she revealed she would be taking part in Strictly.

Fleur East said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.

“It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much.

“Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

More names confirmed for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include actress & TV host Kym Marsh, TV & radio presenter Richie Anderson, Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Also on the line up are TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams, TV star Will Mellor, singer & actress Molly Rainford and stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams.

Completing this season’s contestants are TV and radio host Tyler West, footballer turned manager Tony Adams and Bros singer Matt Goss.

Other names rumoured for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include sports star Tony Adams, media personality Helen Skelton, diver Tom Daley and telly personality George Webster.

Further rumoured names include rugby player Mike Tindall, telly presenter Steph McGovern and chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One

The series typically launches in September.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are this year’s judges.