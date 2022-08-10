Watch Molly Rainford's Britain's Got Talent audition as star signs up for Strictly

Here’s a throwback to Molly Rainford’s Britain’s Got Talent audition aged 11 as the star signs up for Strictly.

The singer and actress was confirmed today as one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants.

Molly first rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist of Britain’s Got Talent.

Molly Rainford on Britain’s Got Talent

Her BGT journey first started with an audition for Simon Cowell where Molly belted out Jennifer Hudson’s One Night Only.

Simon told her: “I like you because you’ve got soul.”

You can watch the audition below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5DmPY1PThE

Molly made it through the auditions to the live shows and into the grand final where she ultimately finished the competition in sixth place.

Following Britain’s Got Talent, Simon and Sony Music honoured Molly with their first ever drama school scholarship at internationally renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Molly is now starring in the lead role as intergalactic pop superstar ‘Nova Jones’ in the hit CBBC show Nova Jones.

She has also released two EPs, including single Commitment, which has garnered over two million streams to date.

Speaking about signing up for Strictly, Molly said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part!

“I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Other confirmed celebs for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include TV and radio host Tyler West, TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams and TV actor Will Mellor.

Also on the line up are actress & TV host Kym Marsh, Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE and stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

Completing this season’s line up are stand up comedian Jayde Adams, Bros star Matt Goss and media personality Richie Anderson.