Molly Rainford has been confirmed as the tenth celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series.

Molly Rainford is a singer and actress who first rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 11.

More recently, the 21-year-old has been starring in the lead role as intergalactic pop superstar ‘Nova Jones’ in the hit CBBC show Nova Jones.

Molly as Nova Jones

Molly said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

The news was revealed this morning (10 August) on CBBC’s Newsround.

More Celebrities confirmed for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include actress & TV host Kym Marsh, telly and radio presenter Richie Anderson and TV actor Will Mellor.

Joining them are comic Ellie Taylor, Bros frontman Matt Goss and radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West.

Finishing this season’s contestants are stand up comic & actor Jayde Adams, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds OBE and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.

Meanwhile other names rumoured for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include rugby star Mike Tindall, media personality Gino D’Acampo, television presenter George Webster and diver Tom Daley.

Also tipped for the show are media personality Steph McGovern, sports star Tony Adams and television personality Helen Skelton.

The 2022 professional line up of Strictly dancers was confirmed earlier this year with four new names.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One

This year’s judges will be Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.