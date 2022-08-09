Comedian Ellie Taylor confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up

Ellie Taylor has been revealed as the ninth celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

Ellie is a comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor.

She first rose to fame on ITV’s Show Me The Funny and has since gone on to write and perform five stand up shows.

Ellie is also a regular on BBC’s Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live at the Apollo, Late Night Mash on Dave and, most recently, co-hosted Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down

On joining Strictly, Ellie said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

“At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!”

The news was revealed this morning (9 August) on Lorraine.

More confirmed names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include comic Jayde Adams, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds and telly and radio host Richie Anderson.

They’re joined by Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, musician and actor Matt Goss and TV actor Will Mellor.

Completing the 2022 contestants as it stands are TV and radio host Tyler West and actress & TV host Kym Marsh.

Meanwhile rumoured names linked to the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include TV host Helen Skelton, television presenter George Webster, sports star Tom Daley and media personality Gino D’Acampo.

Also tipped for the show are famous footballer Tony Adams, rugby player Mike Tindall and media personality Steph McGovern.

The celebs will be paired up in September’s launch show with one of this year’s professionals which include new dancers Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Strictly will launch in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will return as judges with Anton Du Beke permanently joining the line up this series.