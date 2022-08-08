Matt Goss is the eighth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Matt Goss is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known for his time as the front man of Bros.

Their debut album Push went platinum seven times. It remained on the UK top ten music charts for an astonishing 54 weeks. With continued success as a solo artist, Matt is about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Matt Goss on This Morning

Matt Goss said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

The news was announced on ITV’s This Morning where Matt told hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle: “I’m excited, I’m nervous. You have the conversation and then you go about your day and you think, ‘I’ve got to dance.’ I’m eating everything that’s favourable to Spandex. I’ve got to make sure it’s alright, I’m excited.”

He added: “I’ve been almost reclusive. I come in [to the country], I work and go back to America. I just thought, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to come home, just do something completely out of my comfort zone’ … I’m quite shy off stage. I just have to face all those demons and just learn.”

More confirmed celebs for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE, media personality Richie Anderson and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.

Joining them are comedian & actor Jayde Adams, actor Will Mellor, TV and radio host Tyler West and media personality Kym Marsh.

Other celebrities rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include television host George Webster, sports star Mike Tindall, footie star Tony Adams and media personality Helen Skelton.

More rumoured celebs for the show are diver Tom Daley, media personality Gino D’Acampo and television host Steph McGovern.

Meanwhile the 2022 professional line up was announced earlier this year.

Dancers on this season’s Strictly Come Dancing include Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe.

Completing this season’s pro dancer line up are Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones, Nancy Xu, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell.

They’re joined by new pros Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke make up the panel.