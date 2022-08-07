Ellie Simmonds is the sixth name officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Ellie Simmonds OBE is a five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster.

She appeared on this morning’s (7 August) BBC 5 Live Sunday Breakfast to reveal the news.

Ellie said: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!!

“It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

She added: “I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, It’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Ellie is the sixth confirmed celebrity contestant following comedian Jayde Adams and Loose Women star Kaye Adams

Also confirmed so far for this year’s series are actress and presenter Kym Marsh and actor Will Mellor, radio & TV presenter Richie Anderson

Meanwhile Other names rumoured for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include footballer turned manager Tony Adams, telly presenter George Webster and media personality Steph McGovern.

Further rumoured names include media personality Helen Skelton, TV chef Gino D’Acampo, sports star Tom Daley and rugby player Mike Tindall.

Strictly’s new series starts in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel this series joined by Anton Du Beke.