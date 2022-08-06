Comedian Jayde Adams has become the fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

Jayde Adams is an award-winning comedian, actor and presenter.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Jayde said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family. I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly).”

She added: “I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”

Alongside her stand up comedy, Jayde has starred in BBC Two BAFTA winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens and BBC One’s The Outlaws.

The news was revealed this morning (6 August) on BBC Radio 5 Live with Scott Mills and Chris Stark.

Also confirmed so far for this year’s series are actress and presenter Kym Marsh and actor Will Mellor, radio & TV presenter Richie Anderson and Loose Women star Kaye Adams

More rumoured celebs for the show are footie star Tony Adams, TV presenter George Webster, Olympic diver Tom Daley and television host Steph McGovern.

The cast and their professional partners will take to the ballroom later this year.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will return as judges with Anton Du Beke back on the panel as well.