Richie Anderson has become the third confirmed celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Richie Anderson is a radio and TV presenter who currently appears on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show and regularly on The One Show.

He’ll take part in Strictly in an all-male dance partnership.

Richie said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

The news was revealed on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday (5 August).

More confirmed celebs for this year’s series are actress and presenter Kym Marsh and actor Will Mellor.

Other rumoured celebs for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Olympic diver Tom Daley, media personality Steph McGovern, rugby player Mike Tindall and TV presenter George Webster.

More rumoured celebs for the show are TV chef Gino D’Acampo, footballer turned manager Tony Adams, telly personality Helen Skelton and media personality Kym Marsh.

Meanwhile the show’s professional dancers were confirmed earlier in the year with new dancers Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley, Carlos Gu and Michelle Tsiakkas joining the line up.

Strictly Come Dancing will launch in September on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back as judges joined once again by Anton Du Beke.