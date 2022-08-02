Love Island 2022 voting figures revealed after Ekin-Su & Davide's victory

The Love Island 2022 voting results have been revealed following the final!

It was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti who won Love Island 2022 on Monday night, beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish into second place.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished the latest series in third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were in fourth.

Now ITV has unveiled the voting percentages from the final and it was an easy victory for Ekin-Su and Davide.

Love Island: SR8: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin and Davide. ©ITV

They won with a whopping 63.69% of the vote with Gemma & Luca on 14.47%.

Indiyah and Dami had 11.77% of the vote while Andrew & Tasha were close to them with 10.07%.

As the winning couple, Ekin-Su and Davide split the £50,000 prize money. Unlike past years there was no ‘share or steal’ twist as each instead automatically left the villa with £25,000 richer.

A total of 3.4 million viewers watched the Love Island final across ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, the biggest finale since 2019 and up 100,000 viewers on last year.

The closing episode rounded off a series that has broken records in streaming. Love Island series 8 has had over 250 million streams this series, making it the most watched series ever on ITV Hub.

The show will return in 2023 with TWO series.

The summer season will be back as usual alongside the return of the winter spin-off in the New Year in South Africa.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”