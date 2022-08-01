Who won Love Island 2022 tonight? The winning couple has been crowned in the live final results.

This evening’s results saw host Laura Whitmore join the final couples in the villa and announce the Love Island 2022 winners LIVE.

As chosen by the public, it was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti who won Love Island 2022.

Love Island winners: Ekin-Su and Davide

Back on Sunday night’s Love Island, Paige & Adam became the unlucky couple to just miss out on the final after being dumped.

It left just four confirmed couples chasing the prize money. After eight weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, the winner was revealed on Monday (1 August).

FREE voting was available over the weekend via the app with viewers able to vote for their favourites to decide the winner.

In all over a million votes were cast and here’s just where those votes went…

Love Island 2022 results

WINNERS: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Runner up: Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Third Place: Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Fourth Place: Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Unlike in past series of Love Island there was no prize money decision for the winners with Ekin-Su and Davide automatically sharing the £50,000 prize equally.

Away from the actual results, the final of Love Island also saw the last day in the villa.

The Islanders started the day preparing for the night’s spectacular Summer Ball with a quick professional Salsa lesson.

In the evening, with the Villa garden beautifully transformed for the Love Island 2022 Summer Ball, the Islanders arrived in their finery.

Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma then each stepped up as they shared emotional declarations with one another.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2023 with TWO new series.

As well as the usual summer season, Love Island’s winter spin-off returns with its villa in South Africa.