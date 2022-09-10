The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pig. ©Bandicoot TV

Pig has become the second celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 tonight.

The Masked Dancer 2022 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The series sees famous faces try to put on the best dance performance all while their identities are a secret thanks to elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the series this year was Pig.

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer?

In the second episode of the new series, Pig was unmasked as actress Joanna Page.

In their first (and only) performance, Pig performed to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

There were apparent links to betting and sports in their VT while a cryptic clue shared with the panel was: “I once made a real pig’s ear of meeting someone I’ve always admired”

None of the panel named Joanna Page correctly with guesses including Anita Rani, Sandi Tosvik and Jessica Ennis Hill.

“I’ve had a fantastic time, it’s been amazing,” Joanna said, revealing that she had kept the show a secret from her children who loved to watch the series.

The Masked Dancer’s second season airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Other contestants in the competition are Scissors, Onomatopoeia, Candlestick, Odd Socks, Sea Slug, Cactus, Pillar and Post, Pearly King, Prawn Cocktail, Astronaut and Tomato Sauce.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is hosted by Joel Dommett together with celebrity sleuths Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch.

Catch up with the series with the ITV Hub here.