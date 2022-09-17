The Masked Dancer fans 'reveal' who Candlestick is

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Viewers reckon they know who Candlestick is on The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is airing weekends on ITV.

The series sees celebrities compete to put on the most impressive dance performance while keeping their identities a secret with dazzling masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Candlestick. ©Bandicoot TV

Dancing a disco inferno, one of the contestants on the show is Candlestick.

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer?

In the first episode of the series, Candlestick performed to Relight My Fire by Take That.

They told the panel they’re an “authority” who knows “what it’s like to lose but win” before offering up a cryptic clue: “I kneed you to know I went via Tinseltown on my way to success.”

Many viewers reckon they’ve cracked who is behind the mask, naming TV chef and presenter Liam Charles as the one behind the mask.

Liam first rose to fame on the Great British Bake Off and now hosts its Professionals spin-off and judges on Junior Bake Off.

“Candlestick is deffo Liam Charles. #MaskedDancerUK” one confident viewer tweeted.

Another agreed: “#MaskedDancerUK Liam from Bake Off is Candlestick.”

And a third explained their thoughts: “#MaskedDancerUK I’m convinced that Candlestick is Liam Charles because: 1) His voice 2) “I need to let you know I went via Tinseltown on the way to success” = Paul Hollywood 3) “Kneed” = Baking 4) “Might be an authority” = Judge on Junior Bake Off”

Other guesses for Candlestick have included actress Kym Marsh and Judge Robert Rinder.

For now, Candlestick’s mask is staying on.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

More mystery dancers on the series are Scissors, Sea Slug, Odd Socks, Prawn Cocktail, Pillar and Post, Pig, Onomatopoeia, Cactus, Tomato Sauce, Pearly King and Astronaut.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Dancer second series with a panel of Peter Crouch, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall.

Watch the latest episodes online via the ITV website.