Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Their true identity has been revealed in the latest episode!

The Masked Dancer UK's new series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The series sees famous faces fight to put on the best dance routine all while their identities are a secret thanks to enchanting masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Astronaut. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the acts on the series for 2022 is Astronaut who had their identity revealed at the end of Saturday's opening episode.

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Taking off their mask, Astronaut was revealed as American actor Jesse Metcalfe.

In their one and only performance on the show, Astronaut had performed a street-themed dance routine to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

None of the panel got close to the answer with Bear Grylls the most popular guess alongside Henry Cavill.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Jesse said: "I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it's a fear that I wanted to face.

"This has been unbelievable, it's one of the most zany things I’ve ever done in my career but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself."

Jesse Metcalfe revealed on The Masked Dancer

He added of the show's secrecy: "I’m obviously based in the US, and I couldn’t tell friends why I was in the country, so lots of ignoring messages and being vague about what I was doing…and even some outright lying.

"The protocols on the stages were very strict. Annoyingly so, at times! Had to be entirely covered at all times: mask, balaclava, hoodie, gloves. And you literally couldn’t speak to anyone on stage during rehearsals for fear of being identified by your voice. Not talking was quite hard for me!"

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV & the ITV Hub Saturdays at 6:30PM.

More mystery acts in the series in 2022 are Prawn Cocktail, Sea Slug, Pillar and Post, Pig, Scissors, Pearly King, Tomato Sauce, Odd Socks, Cactus, Candlestick and Onomatopoeia.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Dancer series 2 joined by celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.