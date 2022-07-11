Adam Collard joins the Love Island 2022 villa tonight and is quick to start grafting.

In tonight’s show the boys are lounging on the sunbeds when a text arrives.

Billy receives a message which reads: “Boys, it’s time for some R&R. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #Whenindoubtzenitout”

Little do they know the girls have their own surprise due to enter the Villa in the form of previous Love Islander, Adam Collard.

Walking in, Adam says: “I think the Villa needs spicing up and I’m the perfect man for the job.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam arrives at the villa. ©ITV

Upon arriving in the Villa, Adam is keen to get to know the girls better.

Paige is the first of the current Islanders he strikes up a chat with.

Speaking about Adam, Paige admits: “I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

The pair’s chat follows Jacques trying to win back Paige after Casa Amor.

Earlier in the episode and Jacques takes Paige aside and says he has something for her.

He admits: “I’ve got something to say to you. I was in bed last night and I thought I wanna tell you, because sometimes I get flustered when we’re speaking so I just thought if I put it down for you, you might be able to listen to me.”

Jacques then pulls out his phone and reads his message to Paige.

Will Jacques’ admission of his true feelings for Paige be enough to win her back?

Love Island: SR8: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam and Paige chat. ©ITV

Elsewhere tonight the fate of Jay & Chyna and Dami & Summer is revealed.

Both couples were in the bottom two of last night’s public vote and therefore vulnerable.

Tonight sees the other Islanders having to decide which of the two couples to dump from the villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.