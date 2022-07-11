Strictly Come Dancing have revealed four new professional dancers for the 2022 series.

They’ll join the sixteen returning pros to make for the show’s biggest line up in history for what will be Strictly’s landmark twentieth series this autumn.

The four new world class dancers completing this year’s professional troupe are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

Vito Coppola said: “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Carlos Gu enthused: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Professional Dancers

Lauren Oakley added: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

And Michelle Tsiakkas commented: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

They’ll join returning pros including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

Also back will be Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec both announced their exits from the shows earlier this year.

Oti Mabuse has quit Strictly – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing will return for its 20th series this autumn on BBC One and iPlayer.

No celebrity names have been confirmed just yet but there have been plenty of rumours about which stars will be taking part.

They include media personality Gino D’Acampo, media personality Steph McGovern, footballing legend Tony Adams, television host George Webster and actress & TV host Kym Marsh.

More rumoured celebs for the show are media personality Richie Anderson, rugby player Mike Tindall, Olympic diver Tom Daley and media personality Helen Skelton.