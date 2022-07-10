Strictly Come Dancing 2022 'could feature TWO same-sex couples'

Strictly Come Dancing’s upcoming run may see two same sex pairings, it’s been reported.

It follows boxer Nicola Adams and Strictly professional Katya Jones and chef John Whaite and pro Johannes Radebe who appeared in the most recent two series.

For 2022 it’s claimed that show bosses are lining up two same-sex couples to compete in the ballroom.

Johannes Radebe, John Whaite – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

A source told The Sun newspaper: “After an all-female pairing and an all-male pairing, this year they were keen to have both.

“The thinking is that same-sex pairings will be very much part of Strictly in the future.”

Those rumoured for Strictly have included Westlife singer Mark Feehily, who was linked to the show previously, as well as Olympic diver Tom Daley.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for Strictly 2022’s line up

The series typically begins in September with the first names taking part revealed in August.

The professional dancers returning were announced earlier this year and include Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice, Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Cameron Lombard and Karen Hauer.

Completing this year’s pro dancer line up are Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Nikita Kuzmin, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova and Johannes Radebe.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Professional Dancers – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Anton Du Beke will join to the judging panel fulltime after stepping in for Bruno Tonioli last series.

He’ll join Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas giving out the all important marks.

Fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.