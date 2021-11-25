Strictly's John Whaite plans "intimate" dance with Johannes Radebe

Strictly's John Whaite has revealed plans for an "intimate" routine dance with Johannes Radebe.

TV chef John and his pro partner Johannes will be performing an Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett this Saturday night.

Appearing on It Takes Two, the pair shared their plans for the dance.

"Last week because we had less time to rehearse and practice I just felt like a fumbling fool but this week, just you wait!" John told host Janette Manrara.

He continued: "We have got a dance for you. I'm leading the whole thing, I'm throwing him around and I'm lifting him so many times.

"This is the one. I feel like I've built up to this. This has given me the confidence I need because it's made me feel powerful and it's so brilliant to do it."

And John revealed: "Let me tell you - if you thought our rumba was intimate, just wait until you see the Argentine Tango."

Alongside John, other celebs currently in the competition are actor Rhys Stephenson, TV and social media personality Tilly Ramsay, TV presenter AJ Odudu, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

This weekend will see the final six each dancing for a place in the Quarter Finals.

Every performance will be marked by judges Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood before viewers at home get their say.

On the results show the lowest ranked pairs will battle it out in the dance off before one is voted out.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 airs on BBC One this Saturday, 27 November.

On Sunday night the results will see two celebs dance to stay in the competition plus there will be a music performance from Years & Years.

You can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Johannes Radebe, John Waite - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy