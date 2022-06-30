Mo Gilligan tipped as possible host of Big Brother reboot

Mo Gilligan is said to be ‘top of the wish list’ to host Big Brother’s rumoured reboot.

It was reported earlier this year that ITV were in early talks to bring back the reality show, looking to air a new series in autumn 2023 on ITV2.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it was recently claimed that talks had moved to an ‘advanced stage’.

Now The Sun newspaper reports that Mo Gilligan has been put forward as a potential host.

An insider told the tabloid that producers are looking to make “a fresh start”, suggesting it’s unlikely past hosts such as Davina McCall and Rylan could return.

“He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy,” the source said.

They added: “They also want a cool figure who is going to hook in the younger viewers the reboot is likely to appeal to.”

Comedian Mo currently appears on both The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer on ITV and also hosts his own chat show on Channel 4.

Mo recently welcomed former Big Brother contestant turned TV presenter Alison Hammond on his show who put herself forward for the reboot.

Speaking about rumours of Big Brother’s return, Alison was asked if she was up for hosting.

“I think so. They need to change it up a bit,” she said. “We’ve got to put it out there to the universe. Let’s make it happen!”

Meanwhile former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has ruled herself out of returning.

She said on This Morning: “I think new era, new host.”

Emma also suggested that the show needed longer off air.

“It needs a bit more of a rest, I think,” she explained: “I think if you go back to day dot when it first started and how it just took all of us by storm, it was just phenomenal. If it can do that again, and if it went back to that, I mean, it would be amazing wouldn’t it?

“Everybody wants it back! I think it will come back when it’s ready, maybe it’s not ready yet. If you’re gonna do it again, you’ve got to do it fantastically well.”

For now, watch this space!