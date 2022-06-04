Emma Willis thinks Big Brother 'needs more of a rest' before it returns

Emma Willis has suggested Big Brother needs more time off air before it returns.

It was reported recently that ITV were in early talks to bring back the reality show, potentially airing a new series in autumn 2023 on ITV2.

Big Brother last aired in the UK in 2018 on Channel 5 after first starting in 2000 on Channel 4.

Emma, who hosted the show's final series, has said she feels the show needs to spend longer away from TV before a return.

"I miss it so much but I do think it needs longer [off air]. It needs a bit more of a rest, I think," Emma said on This Morning.

She explained: “I think if you go back to day dot when it first started and how it just took all of us by storm, it was just phenomenal. If it can do that again, and if it went back to that, I mean, it would be amazing wouldn't it?"

Emma continued: “Everybody wants it back! I think it will come back when it's ready, maybe it's not ready yet. If you're gonna do it again, you've got to do it fantastically well.

"Hopefully, there's somebody beavering away somewhere that is coming up with an amazing plan for it, but I don't know anything about it if they are!"

If the show does come back soon, it seems unlikely that Emma will be presenting.

She said: "I think new era, new host."

As for who could takeover from Emma, one person putting herself forward already is former Big Brother housemate Alison Hammond.

Alison appeared on the third series of BBUK back in 2002 before forging a successful TV presenting career.

Speaking about rumours of a reboot on The Late-ish Show with Mo Gilligan, Alison was asked if she was up for hosting.

“I think so. They need to change it up a bit," she said. “We’ve got to put it out there to the universe. Let’s make it happen!”

