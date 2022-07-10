Love Island has revealed a new Islander is set to enter the villa – and he’s a familiar face.

Adam Collard will return to the show having previously appeared on series 4 of the show in 2018

His arrival at the famous Villa was teased at the end of tonight’s episode (Sunday, 10 July).

Adam said of his comeback: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.”

Teaser of Adam from Sunday’s episode

Who has he got his eye on and will he turn any heads?

Adam’s entrance will play out in Monday night’s episode from 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

News of the bombshell arrival follows the results of the latest public vote which left two couples at risk of being eliminated.

In tonight’s episode the Islanders were gathered at the firepit in their current couples.

They found out that the public had been voting for their favourite couples and those with the least votes would face being dumped from the villa.

In no particular order, the couples saved by the public were revealed as Davide & Ekin-Su, Josh & Danica, Indiyah & Deji, Luca & Gemma, Billy & Tasha, Jacques & Paige and Andrew & Coco.

As a result, Jay & Chyna and Dami & Summer found themselves in danger of being eliminated.

One couple will be dumped with who goes being revealed in Monday night’s episode.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

