Rylan says any Big Brother reboot needs to go ‘back to basics’.

It has been reported that ITV are in talks to bring back the reality show, potentially airing a new series in autumn 2023 on ITV2.

Nothing has been confirmed yet with Rylan, who won Celebrity Big Brother and went on to host spin-off Bit On The Side, recently quizzed on the rumours.

He said on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4: “I keep hearing the rumours but no one has called me. I have campaigned since the day we found out.”

Rylan said of a potential new series: “It has to go back to basics. We have got Love Island and it is amazing and it works but I don’t want Love Islanders in the Big Brother house.

“I want real people living in that house like Jean from Wolverhampton.”

The BBUK superfan added: “I want Big Brother back where there is no interference and no outside contact.”

Big Brother last aired in the UK in 2018 on Channel 5 after first starting in 2000 on Channel 4.

According to Broadcast, ITV are currently in ‘advanced talks’ to reboot series.

Original series host Davina McCall told the Daily Star newspaper earlier this year of the rumours: “I mean, I really, really hope it comes back, and I think if it’s coming back to ITV2 then that is a really good home for it.”

She added: “I’d just be interested to see how they do casting and change it up at all.

“It would be good to kind of, just get really interesting people in the house and maybe try a different mix. So yeah, very exciting.”

It’s also been claimed that Rylan is the ‘first choice’ to present any new series above past presenters Davina McCall and Emma Willis.

For now, keep an eye out!