The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan is back for a third series on Channel 4 for 2022.

The BAFTA-nominated show will be back with six new episodes on Friday nights at 10PM.

Advertisements

In the first episode of the series on 27 May, Mo is joined by comedian Michael McIntyre, Top Boy actor and musician Ashley Walters, comedian and Loose Woman Judi Love, dancehall legend Sean Paul and actor Jon Hamm..

Funny, fresh and late...ish, it's the only party you need to be at on a Friday night.

Each episode sees Mo joined in the studio by a dazzling array of famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport alongside house band, The Compozers.

Across the new series, we'll be treated to hilarious sketches featuring Mo's trademark characters, more iconic Nursery Grimes, unmissable music performances and one-of-a-kind studio games where the audience could win some incredible prizes.

Not only that, the guests will have to face members of the public with some hilarious, risqué and never-before-asked questions in Reply or Deny - will they be able to stomach the tough questions?

Mo Gilligan commented: “This is incredible news. This was always a really bold, ambiguous project and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a team. I’d like to thank each and every person who has watched, supported and shared the show.

Advertisements

"You make Lateish the triumph it is, and I am so grateful. Time for more Nursery Grimes!”

Series 3 of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan airs on Channel 4 from Friday, 27 May.