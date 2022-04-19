Rylan 'favourite to host Big Brother reboot on ITV2'

Rylan is being tipped to front a potential Big Brother revival on ITV2.

It was reported recently that ITV were in early talks to bring back the reality show, looking to air a new series in autumn 2023.

Big Brother was last broadcast in 2018 on Channel 5 after first airing in 2000 on Channel 4.

While nothing has been officially announced just yet, new reports suggest Rylan is the hot favourite to front any reboot.

Rylan, who first rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor, won Celebrity Big Brother before going on to host spin-off show Bit On The Side.

According to The Sun, Rylan is the "first choice" to present any new series above past presenters Davina McCall and Emma Willis.

"He absolutely loves the show and when the news broke he texted a handful of people to show just how excited he was about Big Brother’s return," a source told the newspaper.

They added: "Rylan is really current and has a huge following, plus his love of Big Brother makes him the ultimate fan. There really is no one better placed to take it on."

Rylan said in 2020 he would always "fight" for the format.

He said: "I will always sit here and fight for it to come back. Do I think it needed some rest? No, I didn’t think it needed the rest.

“I just think it needed changing and I think two years off has made people want it even more. It’s the format that works and it’s the original reality show."

Rylan added: "No disrespect to any other shows because it works for them, but Big Brother is the only real reality show.

"Although Big Brother can throw a task in or a surprise eviction or things like that, no producer walks in and goes, ‘Can we tape that again? Can you stand over there and do that again?’"

For now, watch this space!