Helen Flanagan 'in talks to sign up for I'm A Celebrity All Stars spin-off'

Helen Flanagan is reportedly in talks to return to I'm A Celebrity.

ITV is set to air a special spin-off series of its jungle show in 2023.

The 'Best Of' series will welcome back famous campmates from past years who will return to face a raft of brand new trials and challenges at a new camp in South Africa.

According to The Sun newspaper, actress Helen Flanagan is one of the show's former stars who has been invited back.

A source said that Helen was currently "in two minds" about making a comeback.

“Helen had a rollercoaster ride in the jungle when she was in there back in 2013 and while some parts were incredibly difficult, she really enjoyed the experience on the whole," the insider shared.

They explained: “If Helen can make it work around her kids then she will consider taking the leap and signing up.

“But for Helen all the stars have to align. Her family will always come first."

Best known for her role of Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, Helen previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2012 where she finished in seventh place.

It's also rumoured that former winner Stacey Solomon and American reality star Caitlyn Jenner could be back.

TV personality Gillian McKeith and reality star Vicky Pattison have also been tipped for the line up.

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for the show's All Stars spin-off.

A source said of the plans previously: "The show is still very much based in the world of IAC - the camp mates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists on the format.

"The camp mates will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges."

It's understood the new series will air in 2023 following the main series later this year.

The regular show is expected to return to Australia this autumn after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.