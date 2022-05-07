Ben Nickless won a spot in the next round of Britain's Got Talent this weekend after an audition described as a "hurricane of comedy".

The new season of Britain's Got Talent continued on Saturday night on ITV with its latest round of try outs.

Ant and Dec are back to present the new series with a judging line up made up of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell.

One of the acts taking to the stage this weekend was 40-year-old Ben Nickless from Lancashire.

After starting his audition with some ventriloquism, Ben went on to showcase a series of impressions including impersonating Gary Barlow and Take That as he performed Greatest Day.

Referring to the enthusiastic crowd reaction, David said: "You can hear how funny Ben is. Talk about storming it. It was incredible. It was like a hurricane of comedy. You're a real talent"

Amanda added: "You were so quick I don't know how you do it. It just worked perfectly and it's an absolute pleasure and honour to have you on the show."

Alesha described the routine as "encouraging" and concluded: "It was a brilliant audition".

Meanwhile, Simon said: "I didn't quite like the beginning of the audition but when it got to the second half, then I got it. That's when I thought 'This is a really, really good audition.'

"I felt a real energy from the audience behind me that they were supporting you and wanting you to do well."

With four yeses, Ben went through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend's episode of BGT included the Frontline Singers, a choir made up of frontline workers who performed an original song about the pandemic.

We also met 49-year-old magician Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan who won the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec after performing a series of tricks and illusions.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Acts are competing to win the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.