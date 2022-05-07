Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Immi Davis. ©Syco/Thames

A nine-year-old singer stunned the Britain's Got Talent judges with her voice on this weekend's show.

The 2022 series of BGT airs Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant & Dec return to present the new series with the panel made up of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Simon Cowell.

One of the acts impressing this Saturday was nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis from Welwyn Garden City who performed I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

"Since I was 5 I've been watching this show and I've always wanted to be on it," Immi said ahead of her audition.

After singing, the judges and audience were all on their feet.

Simon reacted: "You're not human! Nine-years-old? Impossible! That is extraordinary... you were incredible."

Alesha agreed: "It's like you transformed from this cute nine-year-old and then you're like 'Pow! Take that!' We really were under your spell, I loved it."

Amanda added: "It sounded so retro, vintage, other worldly. It was amazing."

And David joked: "Are you sure you weren't miming? I was completely gobsmacked, it was extraordinary."

With four yeses, Immi sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend's episode included impressionist and comedian Ben Nickless and The Frontline Singers, a choir made up of frontline workers who performed an original song about the pandemic.

We also met 33-year-old strongman JD Anderson from the USA and 49-year-old magician Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan who performed a series of tricks with Alesha and Ant & Dec.

In the competition performers are after three or more yeses from the panel to get a place in the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select contestants will get awarded the golden buzzer straight through to the live shows.

The hopefuls are competing to win a cash prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Who will follow after series 14 winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned 2022 Britain's Got Talent champion?

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.