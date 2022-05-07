8-year-old surprises Britain's Got Talent judges with unexpected audition

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jessica Brodin. ©Syco/Thames

An eight-year-old surprised the Britain's Got Talent judges with her unique animal impressions this weekend.

The latest series of Britain's Got Talent continued on Saturday night on ITV.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings, on hand to provide encouragement to performers as they step out on stage to face the panel.

2022's judges are made up of Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Wanting to impress them this week was 8-year-old schoolgirl Jessica Brodin from London.

"I like reading bedtime stories and I also like watching David Attenborough," she said before her audition which Jessica revealed "started as a joke" by her mum.

Jessica went on to stun the judges with a variety of animal impressions while reading from her book of poetry.

Alesha reacted: "I don't think we've had anyone on the show like you which makes you unique."

Simon joked: "I'm trying to judge as a dolphin."

He added: "We always loved to be surprised and to have something we've never had before and it was different and it was funny."

With four yeses, we're set to hear more of Jessica's impressions.

Other acts this weekend included 9-year-old singer Immi Davis who shocked the panel with an "extraordinary" audition.

We also met 18-year-old entertainer Tommy J who attempted to juggle knives blindfolded - while riding a unicycle - and The Frontline Singers, a choir made up of frontline workers who performed an original song about the pandemic.

Meanwhile magician Keiichi Iwasaki got the latest golden buzzer after performing a series of tricks with Alesha and Ant & Dec.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM.

The contestants are going head to head to win a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize

Britain's Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

Who will follow in the footsteps of the previous series' victor Jon Courtenay and win the public vote to be crowned Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner?