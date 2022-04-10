TV presenter George Webster tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

TV presenter George Webster is being tipped for Strictly Come Dancing.

George, who is also an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap, made history last year by becoming CBeebies' first presenter with Down's syndrome.

Now he's being tipped to head into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, following in the footsteps of his CBeebies co-star Rhys Stephenson who took part last year.

An insider shared with the Daily Mail newspaper: "The BBC are seriously considering getting George on the show this year. After the light that Rose [Ayling-Ellis] shone on the deaf community after her appearance on Strictly, they want to continue to push boundaries.

"There has never been a contestant with Down syndrome before and this really would be something spectacular and so important in raising awareness of the condition."

Right now no names are confirmed for this year's Strictly with the first official line up announcements not expected until the late summer.

Further names linked to the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include Scarlett Moffatt and Dawn French - while Gordon Ramsay has put himself forward.

"Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango," he said recently.

Meanwhile it's been claimed that BBC are fighting to secure Tom Daley for Strictly with ITV also wanting the Olympic diver to sign up for I'm A Celebrity.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One

Last month saw the BBC announce the returning professional dancers revealed following the exits of Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Those confirmed as professionals for 2022 are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Meanwhile the line up of judges for this year's show are still to be confirmed.

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood are expected to return but it's yet to be revealed if Anton Du Beke will be back after standing in for Bruno Tonioli last year.