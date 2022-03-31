Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has revealed its professional dancers for this year's upcoming series.

Strictly will be back this autumn to once again bring sequins, sparkle and sensational dancing to the nation.

The professionals confirmed to be appearing on this year's show are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

The BBC say that further announcements and information, including any additional dancers joining the professional line-up, will be announced in due course.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, commented: "We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us.

"They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

The new 2022 pro line up comes after two exits.

Oti Mabuse was first to depart in February, saying: "Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family, friends, Strictly fans who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you.

"I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!”

Her exit was followed by Aljaž Škorjanec who is stepping down after nine years.

He said: "Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever. Every year the lineup of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!"

Further announcements and information, including which dancers will be partnered with celebrity contestants, will be announced in due course. Celebs on the 2022 series are to be revealed.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly typically starts in September.

Alongside Anton, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges.