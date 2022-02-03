Glow Up celebrity special for Comic Relief to air on BBC Three

BBC's make-up artist competition series Glow Up will air a Celebrity special for Comic Relief.

Five famous faces will become Glow Up Make-Up Artists (MUAs) and compete to become Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief.

The one-off special will see the celebrity MUAs given the same treatment as the competing MUAs in the full series.

A teaser shares: "Under the watchful eye of two of the biggest names in the make-up world, Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, they will be set a real world industry assignment: creating the make-up looks for a Red Nose Day runway show, complete with superstar models.

"Then, the MUAs will head back to Glow Up studio, where they must show off their creativity, in a Comic Relief creative brief, against the clock. The Celeb MUAs whose artistic skills shine through will be chosen to compete in a short make-up skill drill aka The Face Off."

Val and Dominic will be joined by guest judge Dame Zandra Rhodes for the special while Maya Jama returns as host.

The celebrity names taking part will be announced in due course.

Glow Up Does Red Nose Day will air on BBC Three in March 2022.

Money raised by Glow Up Does Red Nose Day will support vital life changing work in the UK and around the world which includes tackling homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems.

Meanwhile a fourth series of Glow Up will debut on BBC Three later in 2022.