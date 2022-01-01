The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

Fans of The Masked Singer think they've rumbled Firework's identity.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 began airing on Saturday night on ITV.

Advertisements

The series sees famous faces fight to put on the best musical performance while keeping their identities secret with help from spectacular masks.

One of the contestants on 2022's show is Firework.

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

In the first episode, Firework performed Domino by Jessie J.

In their opening clue package, Firework described themselves as a "pocket rocket" and a "bundle of energy". There were also references for parties and fashion.

Later, in a cryptic clue to the panel, Firework shared: "I light up the street with a different kind of flash."

Guesses from the panel included Spice Girl Melanie C, actress Michelle Keegan and Love Islander Molly-Mae.

Advertisements

But viewers at home are convinced they've rumbled Firework as someone the panel didn't mention.

"Firework has to be Pixie Lott!!! #maskedsingeruk" one wrote on Twitter.

Another commented confidently: "THAT VOICE IS PIXIE LOTT. FIREWORK IS PIXIE LOTT. #MaskedSingerUK"

And a third agreed: "Firework definitely sounds like Pixie Lott #MaskedSingerUK"

However some other viewers predicted that Emily Atack could be behind the mask.

With Firework keeping their mask for now, we'll have to wait and see!

The Masked Singer's third season airs Saturdays on ITV.

Advertisements

More characters competing in the series are Lionfish, Bagpipes, Panda, Robobunny, Snow Leopard, Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Poodle, Mushroom, Doughnuts and Chandelier.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub here.