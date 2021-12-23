Watch The Voice Kids coaches perform a Christmas classic ahead of new series

Watch The Voice Kids coaches get into the Christmas spirit with a special performance from their spinning red chairs.

The Voice Kids returns to ITV this Christmas with brand-new coach Melanie C joining Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott.

Advertisements

In this first look clip we see Melanie, along with Danny, will and Pixie having a festive sing-song in their Coaches chairs for an impromptu performance of Merry Christmas Everyone.

Watch the performance below...

The Voice Kids starts on Monday, 27 December at 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

This year’s series of The Voice Kids is a Christmas television event not to be missed. Taking place over three exciting nights, an array of singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage in a bid to impress the star coaching panel and get those big red chairs turning.

With four places up for grabs on each team, these young singers will be giving it all they’ve got in the hope of making it to the final and winning a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Mel C says of joining the show: "I was so excited at the prospect of being part of the show. I love the show, I watch, I’m always blown away by the kids and I’ve always loved the Coaches and the dynamic between them all.

"So, when I was asked, I was over the moon. And I have to say that the experience has actually completely surpassed my expectations in every way. I’ve fallen in love with everybody who works on the show and the children have impressed me in so many ways.

Emma Willis is back to host the series.

Advertisements

Emma enthused: "It was just so great to see everyone again! It feels like forever ago we were together and working on the last series so to be reunited with everyone was just a real joy.

"Plus, it was brilliant to welcome Mel C to the coaching panel. She’s a real firecracker and has slotted into the Voice Kids family so well."