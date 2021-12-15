Tilly Ramsay will miss this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing final after testing positive for Covid.

The TV chef and social media star won't be able to return for the traditional reunion dance featuring all of this year's celebrities.

She posted to her fans on Instagram tonight (15 December): "So sad to be missing the Strictly final - but sadly have tested positive for covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night.

"Wishing everyone lots of love & good luck x Tilly."

Tilly is the second celebrity to be ruled out of returning after injury previously forced Robert Webb to withdraw from the competition. It's understood he also won't return on Saturday night.

Those in the final are John Whaite and pro partner Johannes Radebe, AJ Odudu and professional dancer Kai Widdrington and Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

As always the celebrity and professionals will take to the dancefloor with the hope of impressing the judges and those at home.

The performances will be commented on and marked by judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

But in the final it'll be the votes from the audience at home alone that decides who wins and lifts the glitterball trophy.

Other names on this year's Strictly Come Dancing cast are singer Tom Fletcher, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, TV personality Sara Davies MBE, sports broadcaster Ugo Monye and soap star Katie McGlynn.

They're joined by stage & screen actor Nina Wadia OBE, gold-medal Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE, comedian and presenter Judi Love and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021's live final airs Saturday night, 18 December at 7PM on BBC One.

The winner will be announced live the same night rather than in a separate results show.

Alongside the performances from the celebrities and pros, there will be a music performance from Ed Sheeran.

You can catch up with the latest performances and results online now via BBC iPlayer here.