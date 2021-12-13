Walk The Line: First look at tonight's contestants singing for victory

Walk The Line: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maya Jama and Ella Rothwell. ©ITV

Here's a first look at the tonight's episode of Walk The Line as four new acts take to the stage.

The new musical game show airs at 8PM all this week with Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David on its judging panel.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series will see one music act win a life changing prize pot of £500,000 come the end of the week.

But to be in with a chance, they need to 'Walk The Line'.

Sunday's first episode saw five acts take to the stage for audience votes with Ella Rothwell coming out on top. Rather than cash out for £10,000, she opted to 'Walk The Line' to sing for more money.

Tonight Ella will sing against four brand new acts as the race for the top prize continues. Acts will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Walk The Line will airs nightly at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub 12 - 17 December.

Get a first look at tonight's performances on Walk The Line below...

Ida Girls

Walk The Line: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ida Girls. ©ITV

Youngr

Walk The Line: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Youngr. ©ITV

Carly Burns

Walk The Line: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Carly Burns. ©ITV

Darby

Walk The Line: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Darby. ©ITV

Ella Rothwell