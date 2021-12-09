Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as David Ginola and Danny Miller take on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting for who to vote off, it's up to the celebrities to pick who takes part in the daily trials.

This evening sees David Ginola and Danny Miller put forward for the latest task.

Called Drawbridge Over Troubled Water, the pair have to take on a challenging obstacle course as they attempt to win stars for camp. Watch a first look below...

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Thursday, 9 December at 9PM.

Contestants currently taking part in 2021's I'm A Celebrity include singer Frankie Bridge, football legend David Ginola and soap actor Adam Woodyatt.

They're joined by Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, Emmerdale star Danny Miller and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

Last night saw musician and producer Naughty Boy become the latest to leave the competition.

Elsewhere in the episode, Danny and Simon took on a Christmas-themed Trial.

They took part in four rounds, with two stars up for grabs in each.

In the first round, they had to rummage around in Santa’s sacks for stars: one was a sack of rotten veg and the other a sack of fermented eggnog.

Next, they had to put their heads inside boxes and use their mouths to remove the stars from the thread. In one box were rainbow crabs, in the other were whip scorpions and giant stick insects.

The pair then had to get stars from glass boxes filled with snakes before facing mince pies with raw fish eyes inside for their final challenge.

The pair won all but one of the stars on offer, with the camp rewarded with partridge for dinner.

Meanwhile there was a tense clash in camp between Naughty Boy and Adam while Naughty Boy also spilled on all working with Beyoncé.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV at 9PM fronted by Ant & Dec.