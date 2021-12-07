The third celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results.

Ant & Dec joined camp this evening (Tuesday, 7 December) to share the results of the latest viewer vote.

Advertisements

Over the last day, viewers have again been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The latest to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results was Snoochie Shy.

Snoochie told hosts Ant & Dec: "I met so many great people I don't think I'd ever meet in my everyday life. You become such close friends very quickly, I feel like I've got a little family now."

Asked who she wanted to win, Snoochie said Danny or Frankie.

The radio DJ leaves nine celebrities in the castle camp.

More famous faces still in the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Corrie's Simon Gregson, football star David Ginola and singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge.

Advertisements

Joining them are Olympic diver Matty Lee, musician and producer Naughty Boy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Strictly star Arlene Phillips was the first celebrity to be voted off on Sunday before Paralympian Kadeena Cox was eliminated on Monday. Meanwhile presenter Richard Madeley was forced to quit the series on medical grounds in the first week.

Tonight's episode saw Frankie take part in the latest trial, The Grim Grinder.

Ant and Dec explained the challenge: “There are 9 rounds as there are 9 stars to be won. You’ll be strapped into the cage, beneath the grinder. In each round a different food will be dropped into the cage. Then the grinder will start rotating.

"You’ll then be asked a question about the food item that’s been dropped in. You’ve got 60 seconds to give us a correct answer. You can guess as many times as you like.”

Questions included: "Dauphinoise potatoes are made with cream and garlic, spell dauphinoise, "How many fish fingers are eaten in the UK every day?” and "Italy is the home of pizza, name three of the six countries that share a land border with Italy."

Frankie ultimately won 7 out of 9 stars.

Elsewhere, Louise found herself voted the new camp leader by the other celebs and made Snoochie her deputy.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV hosted by Ant and Dec.

Advertisements

For this year the show returns for a second series to the Gwrych Castle in Wales.

As always, viewers will tune in as the celebrities are faced with terrifying trials to win food ahead of one being crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.