I'm A Celebrity's David Ginola and Naughty Boy clash in castle camp

David Ginola and Naughty Boy had a tense clash on I'm A Celebrity 2021 tonight.

With the public now voting for who to eliminate, it's up to the campmates to decide who does the nightly trials.

Advertisements

In tonight's episode, two celebs were required. Louise said: “I would like to do the Trial – she says with trepidation – because I’ve not done one. I think if I leave the Castle and I’ve not done a Trial I don’t feel I’ve been on Celebrity, so that’s the reason.”

Adam said: “Not bothered.”

Simon said: “No ta, hell no.”

Naughty Boy and others then suggested David would be a good choice. But David didn’t want to be pointed out to do it.

Naughty Boy said: “You’re not listening. I would like you to try because I was there with you on your first Trial and I know you didn’t enjoy it.”

Advertisements

Kadeena said: “I’ll do it just to stop the discussion…..."

As Kadeena and Louise headed to the trial, Naughty Boy and David continued to bicker.

David in the Telegraph said: "“It’s very simple, nobody point at me and say, ‘You should do that.’ I decide for myself, that’s it, simple as that.

"I am still David Ginola, it’s me, it’s about me, it’s about what I am, and nobody is saying to me what I should do, OK? I think it’s going to be a long week.”

Meanwhile at the trial, Louise said: “I’m super excited to be here – and obviously nervous. I’m here because I’ve not done a Trial.

"I’ve watched so many and they’ve made me laugh. I won’t be the one laughing tonight, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The Trial called on one of the celebrities - Louise - to lie in a cage, while the other - Kadeena -had to retrieve keys from a cage containing snakes. Each key unlocked a box filled with critters. This had to be opened over the celebrity on the floor. Some contained stars, others it was just critters.

The pair excelled in the challenge together, winning all stars on offer.

Advertisements

Also in tonight's show, there were emotional scenes when letters from home arrived in the camp.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.