I'm A Celebrity 2021 results: Naughty Boy voted to face next trial

Naughty Boy has been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant & Dec joined camp this evening (Thursday, 25 November) to share the results of the evening's viewer vote.

Advertisements

With the most votes from viewers, Naughty Boy will take part in 'Creepy Closets'.

He will face six closets each filled with different critters and hidden stars that need to be found in order to win meals for camp.

See how he gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Friday, 26 November at 9PM.

Further celebrities taking part in 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy and Corrie actor Simon Gregson.

Joining them are former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, presenter Richard Madeley and football legend David Ginola.

As they are currently 'Lords of the Castle', Simon and Adam were immune from tonight's trial vote.

Advertisements

However they did take part in the previous trial called Scare Fair.

They faced five separate rounds which included being showered in snakes with their heads in glass boxes.

And for the final stars they each had to down a drink of blended cow’s anus. Ultimately the pair won 11 out of the 12 stars on offer.

As Lords of the castle not only are Simon and Adam currently immune from trials but it's up to the other campmates to cook and clean for them.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV at 9PM presented by Ant & Dec.

Advertisements

For this year the series is taking place at the Gwrych Castle.

As ever, viewers will watch the stars as they are faced with gruelling trials to win meals and treats ahead of one being crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle.