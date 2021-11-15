Craig Revel Horwood is to miss this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The BBC say that the judge has tested positive for Covid and will therefore not appear on Saturday's panel.

In a statement, they commented: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Craig is the latest Strictly star to be forced to miss an episode of the series due to Covid.

Celebrity contestants Judi Love and Tom Fletcher and pro dancer Amy Dowden have all also had to isolate recently. All three were able to return to the competition a week later.

Strictly returns this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One with a musicals themed special.

The celebs and their pro partners will be celebrating the best of Broadway with dances inspired by iconic stage musicals.

Following the latest elimination on Sunday, the couples remaining on the current Strictly Come Dancing line up are Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden.

They're joined by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin.

With Craig away, the musical themed-performances will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before viewers at home can vote.

As always, on the results show the lowest ranked pairings will have to dance again before one is voted off.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 20 November at 6:35PM with the results show on Sunday, 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Alongside the celeb performances there will be routines from the professionals inspired by Cabaret and Wicked.

Picture: Craig Revel Horwood - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy