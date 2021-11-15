Strictly Come Dancing 2021 to host Musicals special this weekend!

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday night with a musicals special!

It’s time to take a front row seat as the remaining celebrities perform routines from some of the best-loved musicals of all time.

Who will steal the limelight? Everyone wants to secure their place in next week’s show, so expect stellar showstopping performances all around.

Meanwhile, the latest live show will open with an incredible Cabaret-inspired routine from the professional dancers.

Then on Sunday night, the professionals dance to Defying Gravity from the smash hit musical Wicked while there will be a music performance from the star of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The results will follow as the curtain comes down for one couple as the two with the lowest combined score face each other in the dance-off.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Couples remaining on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden.

They're joined by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin.

The ,musical themed-performances will be critiqued by the Strictly Come Dancing panel line up Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before viewers at home can vote.

On the results show the lowest ranked pairings will have to dance again before one is voted off.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 20 November at 6:35PM with the results show on Sunday, 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.