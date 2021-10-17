Frankie Bridge could be about to follow in her husband's footsteps and join I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Wayne Bridge took part in 2016's series and Frankie is now reportedly set to sign up for 2021's run.

The Sun newspaper reports that the singer and TV personality has been offered a "bumper deal" to join the camp next month.

A source shared with the newspaper: "Wayne really enjoyed his time in the Australian jungle, and Frankie is looking forward to giving the show a go too. She is pretty excited.

“She is nervous about leaving Wayne and the boys for such a long time, but she is determined to give the challenge her all and really throw herself in."

The Saturdays star previously revealed that husband Wayne had been trying to convince her to take part.

"Wayne would love for me to do I’m A Celeb," she said in 2019. “He had such an amazing time on the show and would love for me to experience it."

And in 2017, Frankie shared: "I think now Wayne's done it and he loved it and he said he would do it again, it kind of makes me feel positive that I would enjoy it."

However, she confessed: "I would be so scared, I'm such a wimp, if I did it, it would be purely to test myself.

"The worst possible thing for me would be to eat something weird because like I can't even eat ketchup so for me to eat some sort of kangaroo willy or the juice drink thing, I don't know if I could do it.

"Or even the things they eat for dinner, at one point Wayne was sucking the head of some blue bird and I was like what are you doing?"

I'm A Celebrity will return to Wales for a second year in a row for its upcoming series.

Although ITV has yet to officially announce any names for the line up there have been no shortage of rumours.

Alongside Frankie, other rumoured names for I'm A Celebrity cast currently include broadcaster Richard Madeley, Corrie star Lucy Fallon, broadcaster Louise Minchin, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

Joining them are Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, football legend Paul Gascoigne, reality star Olivia Attwood and gold medal Olympian Tom Daley.

Ant and Dec will host I'm A Celebrity on ITV from November.