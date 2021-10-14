The Voice UK will return in 2022 with Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am as coaches.

The eleventh series of the hit singing competition will air in the new year on ITV and ITV Hub.

Returning for their second year together Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

Emma Willis will also be back as host, once again presiding over all of the action.

This year will see a slightly updated format.

As ever, budding performers will audition for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

This time the usual Blind Auditions will be followed by a fresh new addition to the contest - The Callbacks - where hopeful contestants that made it through will battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final.

Anne-Marie said: “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair.

"Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Olly Murs added: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception.

"Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Sir Tom Jones commented: “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

will.i.am enthused: "I'm excited to be returning to the UK, my second home, as we start filming the next series of The Voice UK. Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain's next wave of talent."

The Voice UK is set to return to ITV and ITV Hub in 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

Picture: ITV