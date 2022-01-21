Ronan Keating to join The Voice Kids UK as new coach for next series

Ronan Keating is to join The Voice Kids as a coach for its next series.

The hit singing show will be back on ITV and ITV Hub at Christmas 2022.

Advertisements

Pop legend Ronan Keating will join returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs.

The Boyzone favourite will takeover from Melanie C who is unable to return to the show owing to her forthcoming tour.

Emma Willis will be back to host the series, once again airing over the festive period as a three part television event.

As ever, young singers between the ages of seven and 14 will sing in the hope of turning both heads and chairs in their bid to become The Voice Kids champion 2022.

Ronan said: "I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids. I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia.

"The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!"

Advertisements

Danny Jones commented: "'The Voice Kids is always the highlight of the year for me - This series I'm sure we're going to find another bunch of amazing young talent, and it's going to be a real pleasure to have Ronan alongside us as we find ourselves a new little superstar."

Pixie Lott added: "I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show! Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow.

"It’s such an experience for all the talented kids at the start of their career and I love nothing more than working with them and watching them shine bright.

will.i.am said: “Every year the level of talent of the kids who audition keeps getting better, and The Voice Kids 2022 is sure to kick up the Wow Factor yet again.

Advertisements

"The Coaches are ready for our new group of young performers, and are delighted to welcome Ronan to the team that will be making many tough decisions this season."

The Voice Kids airs on ITV and ITV Hub with the most recent series available now on catch up.