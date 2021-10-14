Olympian Matty Lee rumoured to join I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up

Olympian Matty Lee has reportedly signed up for this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The diver picked up a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year alongside Tom Daley.

Advertisements

Now he's set to swap the pool for a Welsh castle having supposedly agreed to take part in I'm A Celebrity 2021.

The Sun newspaper reports that Matty will be one of the celebs heading to Wales next month.

"Matty became one of the most talked about names in the Olympics Games this summer," a source said. "There had been some talk of getting Tom on board before but after his performance in the Olympics Matty became a hot favourite and his diary was free. The timing was perfect."

Other rumoured names for 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football star Paul Gascoigne, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, actress Lucy Fallon and choreographer and director Arlene Phillips.

Completing the cast are Olympic diver Tom Daley, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, presenter Richard Madeley and BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will launch on ITV later this year.

Advertisements

Fronted by Ant and Dec, the series usually begins in November.

As a result of the pandemic, the show in 2021 will again film Gwrych Castle in North Wales with the winner crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Fresh from Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust commented: "I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

Advertisements

"I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

Picture: ITV