Happy Mondays star Bez has been announced as the second confirmed celebrity for Dancing On Ice's new series.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with a brand new series.

Advertisements

And today saw the very first celebrities confirmed for the line up.

Earlier, Corrie star Sally Dynevor became the first official name on the cast and now Happy Mondays star Bez has been revealed as the second celebrity contestant.

Joining Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning today to make the announcement - and emerging from a snowball - Bez said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice.

"How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!"

He added: "I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

Bandmate Shaun Ryder sent a special message, telling his old friend: “It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Advertisements

Other rumoured celebs for the show include Love Island's Toby Aromolaran and Mrs Brown's Boys star Gary Hollywood.

Dancing On Ice is to start on TV in 2022.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will are back behind the judges' desk but John Barrowman will be leaving the show.

As always, each week a cast of 12 celebrities will hit the rink live alongside their pro skaters in a bid to win over the panel.

Advertisements

The most recent run saw radio DJ Sonny Jay take the title in a final with actress Faye Brookes and athlete Colin Jackson

Picture: ITV