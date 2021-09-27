Corrie star Sally Dynevor 'signs up for Dancing On Ice's new series'

Sally Dynevor has reportedly signed up for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The actress is best known for her role as Sally Webster on ITV soap Coronation Street which she has played for 35 years.

The Sun newspaper reports that Sally is already in training for Dancing On Ice which typically begins in January.

A source shared: "ITV have been keen to get Sally on the ice for a number of years and she has tried out in the past, but they haven’t been able to make it work.

"She’s finally ready to do it now though and is already taking it very seriously and has been hitting the ice rink most Sundays."

As yet ITV has not officially announced any names for Dancing On Ice's 2022 season.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We won't be commenting on speculation and will be announcing our line up in due course."

More rumoured contestants currently include Mrs Brown's Boys star Gary Hollywood and Love Island's Toby Aromolaran.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati told the Daily Mirror recently: "Toby wouldn't be the first Islander to swap the villa for a stint on the ice, and the latest odds suggest there's every chance he follows in the footsteps of Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins next series."

The new series of DOI will begin in 2022 on ITV. Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

As ever, each week a line up of celebs will hit the rink live together with their pro skaters to try and get top marks from the judging line up. The latest series saw Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman on the judges' panel.

