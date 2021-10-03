John Barrowman is to leave the Dancing On Ice judging panel, it's been confirmed.

The entertainer will depart the ice dancing competition ahead of its new series in 2022.

But ITV say that John will continue to host other shows on the channel, including All Star Musicals.

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement to The Sun newspaper: "We thank John for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

A spokesman for John added: "John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals."

John, who previously took part in Dancing On Ice as a contestant in 2006, joined the show's panel in 2020 taking over from Jason Gardiner.

A new judge has yet to be announced with the rest of the panel currently made up of Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and Olympic ice skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

Dancing On Ice is set to start on TV in 2022.

Casting for the upcoming run is still to be announced. Celebs rumoured for the line up include Corrie actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island's Toby Aromolaran and Mrs Brown's Boys star Gary Hollywood.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

As always, each week a cast of 12 celebrities will hit the rink live alongside their pro skaters in a bid to win over the panel.

The most recent run saw radio DJ Sonny Jay take the title in a final with actress Faye Brookes and athlete Colin Jackson.

Others on the latest series included musician Myleene Klass, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, radio DJ Sonny Jay, actress and singer Denise van Outen, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, TV presenter Matt Richardson and actor Jason Donovan.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV