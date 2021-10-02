It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 second live show tonight and here is all you need to know - SPOILERS!

This week the celebrities perform live once more before the first elimination.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the second live show, as the couples aim to dazzle the fabulous four judges - Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges’ scores from this week will be added to their scores from last week's opening episode before viewers at home have their say for the first time series. Someone will be leaving the competition in Sunday night’s results show and no-one wants to be the first to go.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fourteen celebs will perform in week two of the competition tonight.

Singer and musician Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy Dowden won't be dancing after testing positive for Covid. However they are expected to return next weekend.

For now, those on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, actor & presenter Nina Wadia and influencer, chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay.

Also on the line up are actor and author Robert Webb, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye, actress Katie McGlynn and Dragons' Den star Sara Davies.

Finishing the current cast are telly presenter AJ Odudu, TV personality Judi Love, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE and TV chef John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 1

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

AJ and Kai: Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

Judi and Graziano: Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul

Katie and Gorka: Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rose and Giovanni: Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers

Tilly and Nikita: Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two

Sara and Aljaž: Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot

John and Johannes: Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years

Adam and Katya: Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet

Rhys and Nancy: Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature

Dan and Nadiya: Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman

Greg and Karen: Couple’s Choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez

Robert and Dianne: Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa

Ugo and Oti: Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 2 October at 6:44PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at 7:05PM with the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021and as the first couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges will then vote on who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

Plus, there will be a special musical performance from singer and songwriter Griff, performing her new single.