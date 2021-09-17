Celebrity Apprentice Australia coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK

The most recent series of the Celebrity Apprentice Australia with Lord Sugar is coming to the UK.

The most recent fifth season (2021) will broadcast weekly on BBC One on Monday nights at 11:50PM. Alternatively, episodes will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

The Celebrity Apprentice Australia will feature Lord Sugar in charge of the boardroom with 15 contestants taking part to raise money for charity.

Those on the celebrity line up include influencer Alex Hayes, actor Rob Shehadie, Olympic gymnast Olivia Vivian, footballer Josh Gibson, Married At First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis, radio host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli, pop duo The Veronicas, and interior designer Shaynna Blaze

They're joined by singer-songwriter Anthony Callea, TV personality Michelle Bridges, fashion designer Camilla Franks, model David Genat, presenter Scherri-Lee Biggs and UK comedian Ross Noble.

A teaser of the first episode shares: "With two undercover advisers in their midst, the celebrities must create selfie-inspired artworks to sell at auction for charity.

"The team with the highest profit will win. The losing team must face Lord Sugar and someone will be fired."

The series originally aired in Australia in May 2021. It was the show's first new series in six years and the first to feature Lord Sugar.

Meanwhile, The Apprentice will be back in the UK in 2022.