Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch the celebs in their first dance

Here's a look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 celebs in their very first performance.

This year we've fifteen celebrity contestants and tonight's launch saw them partnered up with the pros.

For 2021, the celebs met their pro dancers prior to launch night in a series of surprise meetings which were filmed for the episode.

Once in the studio together, they took to the dancefloor for the very first time in a special group dance.

You can watch the first performance from Strictly Come Dancing's class of 2021 above...

Couples confirmed for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up include Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse and Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

Further pairings on the line up are Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin and Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

Concluding this season's couples are Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec and Greg Wise and Karen Hauer.

Meanwhile three of the celebrity won't get celebrity partners with Luba Mushtuk joining new professionals Jowita Przystal and Cameron Lombard on the bench.

They will still take part in the show's pro group dances and also perform together with music acts in Sunday's results show.

Now all the celebs and pros have a week of intensive training before they have their first LIVE performance on BBC One next weekend.

And before long, it'll be time for the first elimination of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing's first live show airs on Saturday, 25 September.